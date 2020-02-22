Sign up
186 / 365
Beauty in Decline
My Valentines roses, looking more pink than red now & showing signs of decay. Still have the near perfect shapes though.
Catching up as haven’t posted or commented for a couple of days, due to work & weather!
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1748
photos
144
followers
137
following
51% complete
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
183
454
184
455
185
186
187
188
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
24th February 2020 11:10am
decay
valentines
roses
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Still beautiful in form and colour - great textures ! fav
February 24th, 2020
