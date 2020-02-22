Previous
Next
Beauty in Decline by carole_sandford
186 / 365

Beauty in Decline

My Valentines roses, looking more pink than red now & showing signs of decay. Still have the near perfect shapes though.
Catching up as haven’t posted or commented for a couple of days, due to work & weather!
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Still beautiful in form and colour - great textures ! fav
February 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise