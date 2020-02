One for Sorrow....

.... two for joy, three for a girl, four a boy, five for silver, six for gold, seven for a secret never to be told, eight for a wish , nine for a kiss, ten for a bird you must not miss!

An old superstitious children rhyme about magpies which all Uk people will know. We do have two that frequent our garden, but not this morning. This chap is actually rather wet, as just for a change it’s raining!!