Hail coming in....
.... Phil & I went for a walk this afternoon. It ended up being short lived as the odd sort of grey sky was harbouring a hail storm! Had to run back to the car! Only got a couple of pictures & this was the best.
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Photo Details
1
1
This Year
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
29th February 2020 2:54pm
walk
woods
brief
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like a beautiful walk you had to cut short. Lovely scene.
February 29th, 2020
