Hail coming in.... by carole_sandford
193 / 365

Hail coming in....

.... Phil & I went for a walk this afternoon. It ended up being short lived as the odd sort of grey sky was harbouring a hail storm! Had to run back to the car! Only got a couple of pictures & this was the best.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Carole Sandford

Looks like a beautiful walk you had to cut short. Lovely scene.
February 29th, 2020  
