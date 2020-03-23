Sign up
216 / 365
Red 4
A very open Tulip in the garden , in yesterday’s sunshine. For red rainbow day.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1785
photos
147
followers
141
following
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
463
211
212
213
214
464
215
216
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
22nd March 2020 12:38pm
Tags
red
,
tulip
,
garden
,
rainbow2020
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely. These open right up like the pod that the alien lives in, in the film Alien.
March 23rd, 2020
Shirley B
Great capture Carole, a gorgeous image.
March 23rd, 2020
