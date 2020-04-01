Sign up
225 / 365
Blue Tit
Taken in our garden last week
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1800
photos
146
followers
140
following
Views
4
Fav's
1
This Year
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
24th March 2020 3:20pm
Tags
blue
,
bird
,
garden
,
tit
