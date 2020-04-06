Sign up
Sunlit Daffodil
A garden daffodil backlit by the afternoon sun.
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1807
photos
145
followers
139
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
24th March 2020 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
daffodil
,
garden
JackieR
ace
Beautiful
April 6th, 2020
