233 / 365
Looking up....
...into the magnolia bush. Like the pink against the blue sky.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1810
photos
145
followers
140
following
63% complete
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
470
12
228
229
230
231
232
233
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
8th April 2020 1:13pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
garden
,
bush
,
magnolia
Shirley B
Gorgeous blue sky.
April 9th, 2020
Phil Sandford
ace
Look at that sky. 😮😮 Superb
April 9th, 2020
Lesley
ace
Oh I do like magnolia. I just wish the blossom lasted longer on the trees.
April 9th, 2020
