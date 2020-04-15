Previous
Next
Our village by carole_sandford
239 / 365

Our village

This is the view on entering our village from the west end. Also taken last night whilst waiting for the sun to set.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise