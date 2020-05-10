Sign up
Female Blackbird
Or at least I think it is, our bird book also gave the option of it being a juvenile. It was bigger than the male black birds though, so I suspect that even if is a juvenile it’s female.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
10th May 2020 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bath
,
garden
,
juvenile
,
blackbird
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A gorgeous close-up - beautiful clarity and detail ! fav
May 10th, 2020
