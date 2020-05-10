Previous
Female Blackbird by carole_sandford
Female Blackbird

Or at least I think it is, our bird book also gave the option of it being a juvenile. It was bigger than the male black birds though, so I suspect that even if is a juvenile it’s female.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A gorgeous close-up - beautiful clarity and detail ! fav
May 10th, 2020  
