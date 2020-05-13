Sign up
Yellow Curtain
The laburnum has started to put on a show. It always looks lovely!
Best viewed on black.
Many thanks for all your recent comments & favs.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1856
photos
144
followers
140
following
73% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
13th May 2020 5:28pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
yellow
laburnum
