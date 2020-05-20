Sign up
Pink & Frilly
This is for yesterday, as didn’t get chance to post. This one of about half a dozen tulips that are still flowering in our garden & with their “fringed” edges, they are so pretty! This one was basking in the early evening sun.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1865
photos
145
followers
140
following
This Year
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
21st May 2020 3:17pm
pink
tulip
garden
frilly
