Pink & Frilly by carole_sandford
274 / 365

Pink & Frilly

This is for yesterday, as didn’t get chance to post. This one of about half a dozen tulips that are still flowering in our garden & with their “fringed” edges, they are so pretty! This one was basking in the early evening sun.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
