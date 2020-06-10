Sign up
Fred the Horse
Today we had our back fence replaced. Behind our house is a field which is where Fred lives. We often see him from upstairs windows, but it was rather strange to see him from the kitchen!
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
10th June 2020 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
horse
,
field
,
fred
