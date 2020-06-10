Previous
Fred the Horse by carole_sandford
Fred the Horse

Today we had our back fence replaced. Behind our house is a field which is where Fred lives. We often see him from upstairs windows, but it was rather strange to see him from the kitchen!
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Carole Sandford

