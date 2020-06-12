Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
297 / 365
Standing out from the Crowd!
Another poppy shot from our visit this afternoon to a poppy field. The light wasn’t the best, as it’s been a grey drizzly day, but we managed.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
4
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1899
photos
146
followers
143
following
81% complete
View this month »
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
Latest from all albums
293
492
294
493
295
296
297
494
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
12th June 2020 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flower
,
field
,
poppy
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and awesome dof.
June 12th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Very nice close up.
June 12th, 2020
carol white
ace
Beautifully focused and captured. Fav!! 😀
June 12th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Oh a lovely closeup!
June 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close