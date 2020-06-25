Sign up
Roses
Another shot from Doddington. I loved the colour of these roses.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1915
photos
142
followers
140
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
20th June 2020 2:47pm
Tags
flowers
roses
doddington
Liz Milne
That is so pretty, and absolutely gorgeous on black!
June 25th, 2020
