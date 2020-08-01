Previous
The Boy One by carole_sandford
347 / 365

The Boy One

Connor - James determined he was going master walking on the chain. He went back several times to have another go! He’ll get there....
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Carole Sandford

So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous pic. Like your pov.
August 1st, 2020  
Barb ace
What a cutie! Fav
August 1st, 2020  
