Fred by carole_sandford
357 / 365

Fred

Yesterday I could hear Fred making horse type noises on the other side of the garden fence. So, I got the steps from the garage & when we could see each other, I took this!
11th August 2020

Carole Sandford

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh Fred- you are one handsome stallion!! Great shot Carole!
August 11th, 2020  
