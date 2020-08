The Bigger Picture

A filler for today, as have been at work all day, in temperatures reaching 33 degrees C, wearing a mask - hideous!

This was taken at the same time as the cathedral shot I posted a couple of weeks ago, but it shows some more of the city architecture, a monstrosity in the fore ground of a 1960s/1970’s block of flats & to the right Victorian terraced housing. This is probably about a mile & half away from the city, so gives an idea of how imposing the cathedral is.