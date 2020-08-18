Sign up
364 / 365
Just Having A Snack
This rowan tree is in the front garden & I’ve seen birds eating the berries , from the lounge window, for several days now. Was lucky enough to actually capture the bird with a berry in its mouth.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1987
photos
140
followers
139
following
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
359
512
360
361
362
363
364
513
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
18th August 2020 3:41pm
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
berry
,
garden
,
rowan
Lisa Savill
ace
Nice. Great timing.
August 18th, 2020
Kaylynn
Love it
August 18th, 2020
tony gig
Lovely shot of nature.
August 18th, 2020
