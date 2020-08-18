Previous
Just Having A Snack by carole_sandford
Just Having A Snack

This rowan tree is in the front garden & I’ve seen birds eating the berries , from the lounge window, for several days now. Was lucky enough to actually capture the bird with a berry in its mouth.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Lisa Savill ace
Nice. Great timing.
August 18th, 2020  
Kaylynn
Love it
August 18th, 2020  
tony gig
Lovely shot of nature.
August 18th, 2020  
