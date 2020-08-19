Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
365 / 365
Fountains Abbey
Had ride up to North Yorkshire today & visit to Fountains Abbey. Managed to avoid the rain until about two o’clock. Light wasn’t brilliant, but we managed. Back home just after 4pm for a cup of tea & Birthday cake.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1989
photos
140
followers
139
following
100% complete
View this month »
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
Latest from all albums
360
361
362
363
364
513
365
514
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
19th August 2020 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fountains
,
abbey
,
yorkshire
carol white
ace
A lovely composition and capture. Fav!! 😀
August 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close