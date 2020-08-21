Previous
Next
Depth by carole_sandford
Photo 367

Depth

This is my AYWMC shot for depth. I think it works well in B&W. Another shot from Fountains Abbey. I’m always amazed at how they built these amazing places!
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning capture, love the arches and repetition.
August 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise