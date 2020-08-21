Sign up
Photo 367
Depth
This is my AYWMC shot for depth. I think it works well in B&W. Another shot from Fountains Abbey. I’m always amazed at how they built these amazing places!
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Photo Details
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
19th August 2020 11:11am
Tags
fountains
,
depth
,
abbey
Diana
ace
Stunning capture, love the arches and repetition.
August 21st, 2020
