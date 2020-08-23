Sign up
Photo 369
Leaf Face
Phil & I spent a couple of hours photographing the sculptures at the Doddington Hall Exhibition today. On closer inspection thy is face as leaf patterns all over it. It is more than six feet tall & quite impressive.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Tags
face
,
leaves
,
gardens
,
sculpture
,
doddington
