Garden Meadow Flowers by carole_sandford
1 / 365

Garden Meadow Flowers

These are in a bed in our front garden - got to love a poppy!
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful
June 8th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful flowers! Great photo!
June 8th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous capture
June 8th, 2024  
KV ace
It is a color popping poppy! Fav!
June 8th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Glorious! Love a red papery poppy!
June 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Soooo gorgeous, wonderful colours
June 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Soo beautifully shown..
June 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Catching the light nicely.
June 8th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
This is gorgeous. Fav.
June 8th, 2024  
