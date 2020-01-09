Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2731
Durdle Door,Dorset
It was too difficult for me to manage the steep walk down to Durdle Door,so I gave my camera to Emmanuel to take some shots for me,whilst I waited in the car.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
3
2
carol white
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
beach
,
clouds
,
people
,
dorset
,
jurassic-coast
,
durdle-door
,
english-channel
Catherine P
Lovely clarity and beautiful scene
January 9th, 2020
Myrna O'Hara
I do believe I've been there a long time ago.
January 9th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So worth trusting Emmanuel with your camera - a lovely view and capture ! fav
January 9th, 2020
