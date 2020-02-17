Sign up
Photo 2752
Stowe Gardens
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
carol white
@carolmw
Tags
sky
shadows
trees
people
lake
path
monochrome
stowe-gardens
gothic-temple
palladian-bridge
Wylie
Oh what a classic country gentry scene. beautiful
February 17th, 2020
Lou Ann
Stowe Gardens is such a great place. I always love your photos from there.
February 17th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful scene
February 17th, 2020
