Bluetit by carolmw
Photo 2768

Bluetit

We went to the local Greek Orthodox church yesterday.They organised the 6 month memorial of George's passing.It is Greek tradition that various memorials are celebrated.
These memorials,after passing,are 3 days,9 days,40 days,3 months, 6 months,9 months and one year,thereafter,they are held yearly.
Rosie has changed her flight back to Kos from the end of the month,to this coming Friday.As Greece is in lockdown,she's worried that Aegean Airways will stop flying,or that Greece will stop flights.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

carol white

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
What a fabulous photograph.
March 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
