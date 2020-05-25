Sign up
Photo 2836
Magpie
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
1
0
carol white
ace
@carolmw
5527
photos
205
followers
105
following
776% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
14th May 2020 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
grass
,
magpie
,
hunsbury-country-park
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture and markings on its wing and tail. Great clarity, too.
May 25th, 2020
365 Project
close