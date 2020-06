The Old Mill,Sturminster Newton 1

Sturminster Newton Mill is one of a series of ancient flour mills built on the River Stour. It is thought that there may have been a mill on this site in Saxon times and there is evidence that a mill existed in 1016. The Mill is recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086 where four mills in the Sturminster area are mentioned.

