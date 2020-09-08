Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2901
Rosie And Daisy In A Lavender Field
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
carol white
ace
@carolmw
5654
photos
194
followers
108
following
794% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
2nd September 2020 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
daisy
,
somerset
,
rosie
,
radstock
,
lavender-fields
