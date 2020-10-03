Sign up
Photo 2913
The Silver Sea,Kato Zakros,Crete
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
sea
,
coast
,
beach
,
silver
,
crete
,
kato-zakros
FBailey
ace
Wish I was there right now ...
October 3rd, 2020
