Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2994
Crystal Leaves (best viewed large on black)
John gets his first Covid vaccination this afternoon.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
carol white
ace
@carolmw
5797
photos
191
followers
108
following
820% complete
View this month »
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
30th December 2020 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
grass
,
macro
,
garden
,
frost
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Brrrr baby its cold outside !! Lovely capture - Good luck John !!
December 30th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely frost image. Hope all goes well with your husband’s vaccination.
December 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close