Photo 3016
Snowy Village Scene
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
3
3
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Views
5
5
Comments
3
3
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
24th January 2021 1:06pm
Tags
snow
,
road
,
sky
,
trees
,
shrubs
,
gate
,
hedge
,
upper-harlestone
,
thatched-cottage
Lou Ann
ace
Such a lovely winter scene.
January 26th, 2021
Rosie Kind
ace
This really does look like a winter wonderland
January 26th, 2021
Bep
Beautiful. Very idyllic. Fav.
January 26th, 2021
