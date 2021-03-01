Sign up
Photo 3050
Canada Goose Profile
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Photo Details
Tags
profile
,
canada-goose
,
waterbird
,
abington-park
Lady Magpie (Heather Cook)
ace
I've taken a gander at this and it's a lovely capture. FAV
March 1st, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Such a great closeup!
March 1st, 2021
Babs
ace
Gorgeous close up.
March 1st, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Great detail - fav
March 1st, 2021
