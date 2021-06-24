Sign up
Photo 3165
Up Close
We have a lot of daisies in our garden,and it was quite amusing to watch the bee stepping from one daisy to another,no need to fly at all.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
23rd June 2021 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
insect
,
garden
,
daisy
,
bumble-bee
