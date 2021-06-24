Previous
Up Close by carolmw
Up Close

We have a lot of daisies in our garden,and it was quite amusing to watch the bee stepping from one daisy to another,no need to fly at all.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
24th June 2021

carol white

