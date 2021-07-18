Sign up
Photo 3175
Growing Wild In Our Garden
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
My PCR test was posted on Friday morning (24 hour tracking service).Today,Sunday.it's still in transit!! Dreadful service from Royal Mail !!!
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
2
2
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
17th July 2021 7:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
garden
,
wildflower
,
poppy
,
seed-head
Nina Ganci
wow! Amazing close up and focus
fav
July 18th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
They should provide the results on line. Then you could print it off for whoever needs to see it! This is a lovely image.
July 18th, 2021
