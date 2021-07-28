Sign up
Photo 3185
Height Of The Storm(hanging basket through our conservatory window)
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
4
3
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
27th July 2021 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
rain
,
storm
,
conservatory
,
hanging-basket
Phil Sandford
ace
Yes, we had a storm like that yesterday evening; I'd just finished washing bird muck off my car when there was rumble of thunder and I said to Carole "it isn't going to do anything' then 5 minutes later it was biblical rain. Much of my garden has survived it though I'm pleased to say
July 28th, 2021
Dawn
ace
I really like this fav
July 28th, 2021
Babs
ace
Love it. fav.
July 28th, 2021
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Almost looks like a Picasso painting The flowers provide a beautiful mix of colours. I hope the storm didn't do any damage.
July 28th, 2021
