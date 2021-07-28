Previous
Height Of The Storm(hanging basket through our conservatory window) by carolmw
Photo 3185

Height Of The Storm(hanging basket through our conservatory window)

28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

carol white

ace
@carolmw
Phil Sandford ace
Yes, we had a storm like that yesterday evening; I'd just finished washing bird muck off my car when there was rumble of thunder and I said to Carole "it isn't going to do anything' then 5 minutes later it was biblical rain. Much of my garden has survived it though I'm pleased to say
July 28th, 2021  
Dawn ace
I really like this fav
July 28th, 2021  
Babs ace
Love it. fav.
July 28th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Almost looks like a Picasso painting The flowers provide a beautiful mix of colours. I hope the storm didn't do any damage.
July 28th, 2021  
