MUM by carolmw
MUM

Remembering Mum on the 11th anniversary of your passing.Still miss you lots,so much has happened over the years,things we could have great chats about.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Kim Hearn ace
💕
September 2nd, 2021  
Wylie ace
A lovely memorial.
September 2nd, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely tribute to your Mum. Just yesterday I was lamenting not having Mother to talk to, she’s been gone 22 years and I still miss her every day.
September 2nd, 2021  
leggzy
A lovely capture & tribute to your mum ❤
September 2nd, 2021  
