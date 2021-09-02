Sign up
Photo 3216
MUM
Remembering Mum on the 11th anniversary of your passing.Still miss you lots,so much has happened over the years,things we could have great chats about.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Tags
anniversary
,
mum
Kim Hearn
ace
💕
September 2nd, 2021
Wylie
ace
A lovely memorial.
September 2nd, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely tribute to your Mum. Just yesterday I was lamenting not having Mother to talk to, she’s been gone 22 years and I still miss her every day.
September 2nd, 2021
leggzy
A lovely capture & tribute to your mum ❤
September 2nd, 2021
