Photo 3452
I'll Keep Holding On
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
leaf
,
macro
,
insect
,
garden
,
ladybird
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot & your title is a song by Simply Red.
May 26th, 2022
