Photo 3495
GOODBYE MA'AM
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
T799H
Taken
19th September 2022 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
funeral
,
her-majesty
Rosie Kind
ace
Goodbye indeed to a wonderful lady.
September 19th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Just a fabulous ceremony incorporating so much of what the Queen cared for. The military were perfect. RIP Ma’am.
September 19th, 2022
essiesue
I'm watching with you!
September 19th, 2022
