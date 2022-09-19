Previous
GOODBYE MA'AM by carolmw
Photo 3495

GOODBYE MA'AM

19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

carol white

@carolmw
Rosie Kind ace
Goodbye indeed to a wonderful lady.
September 19th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Just a fabulous ceremony incorporating so much of what the Queen cared for. The military were perfect. RIP Ma’am.
September 19th, 2022  
essiesue
I'm watching with you!
September 19th, 2022  
