Photo 3504
No wonder I feel dreadful!!!
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh NO! so sorry to hear this, and the evidence in front of my eyes. I hope you will not have it to severe -- - It took me weeks to get over it ! Get well soon.xx
October 12th, 2022
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
Oooh, sorry to see you're poorly-sick, Carol; poor you! Sending you a virtual hug and hoping you feel better soon. xx
October 12th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh no! Hope you feel better soon! There does seem be a rise in case numbers again.
October 12th, 2022
