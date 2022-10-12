Previous
by carolmw
Photo 3504

No wonder I feel dreadful!!!
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

carol white

ace
@carolmw
960% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh NO! so sorry to hear this, and the evidence in front of my eyes. I hope you will not have it to severe -- - It took me weeks to get over it ! Get well soon.xx
October 12th, 2022  
Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
Oooh, sorry to see you're poorly-sick, Carol; poor you! Sending you a virtual hug and hoping you feel better soon. xx
October 12th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Oh no! Hope you feel better soon! There does seem be a rise in case numbers again.
October 12th, 2022  
