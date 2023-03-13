Previous
My New Wheels by carolmw
My New Wheels

My new mobility scooter.One of these days, when it's not raining,I'll get to try it out.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

carol white

Beryl Lloyd ace
Congratulations in joining the "scooter brigade" It looks so clean and new . It does give one a little more freedom and not tied at home! Enjoy your new mode of transport!
March 13th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Oh it looks so nice! Will be wonderful to scoot around the lovely parks you photograph!
March 13th, 2023  
