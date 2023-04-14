Previous
Next
Frilly Daffodil by carolmw
Photo 3635

Frilly Daffodil

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

carol white

ace
@carolmw
995% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Junan Heath ace
Beautiful!
April 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely species with its duel coloured frilly petals! fav
April 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise