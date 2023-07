The Pack Horse Bridge,Allerford

Allerford is a small pretty village, located just east of Porlock, and home to the iconic and historic Pack Horse Bridge.



The picturesque 15th century bridge which spans the Aller Brook is a Grade II listing structure supported on two segmented arches. The village is full of attractive period houses. Within the village is the West Somerset Rural Life Museum and Victorian Schoolroom, an attractive thatched building that served as the village’s school in the 19th century.