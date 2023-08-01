Sign up
Photo 3717
Majesty
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
3
1
Tags
bird
,
peacock
,
abington-park
Paula Fontanini
ace
This is stunning Carole. Wonderful tones & texture!
August 1st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning and quite ghostly ! fav
August 1st, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful! I clicked to put it on the black background- wow!
August 1st, 2023
