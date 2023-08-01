Previous
Majesty by carolmw
Photo 3717

Majesty

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

carol white

ace
@carolmw
1018% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
This is stunning Carole. Wonderful tones & texture!
August 1st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning and quite ghostly ! fav
August 1st, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful! I clicked to put it on the black background- wow!
August 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise