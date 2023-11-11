Previous
Lest We Forget by carolmw
Photo 3803

Lest We Forget

"Standing With Giants" is a Tribute of statues on display at Stowe Gardens until Nov.14th.It consists of about 200 life size statues.I have read that there will be a much larger tribute of these in Normandy next year.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

carol white

