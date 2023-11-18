Previous
The Temple Of Ancient Virtue,Stowe Gardens by carolmw
Photo 3810

The Temple Of Ancient Virtue,Stowe Gardens

Many thanks for all your views.comments and favs,always much appreciated.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

carol white

ace
@carolmw
1043% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice shot.
November 18th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
November 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise