Previous
Photo 3815
Jephson Gardens,Royal Leamington Spa
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
3
2
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
sky
,
leaves
,
trees
,
clouds
,
autumn
,
jephson-gardens
,
river-leam
Junan Heath
ace
WOW! gorgeous shot!
November 23rd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great Point of View. Lovely.
November 23rd, 2023
Heather
ace
A beautiful carpet of autumn leaves in the sunlight! A lovely capture, Carol! Fav
November 23rd, 2023
