Evzones Guarding The Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier,Parliament Building,Athens

Though some say the evzones can be traced back to Homeric, Byzantine and then Ottoman times, their official story starts in 1867 when four infantry regiments were created to guard the country’s borders. Their bravery during the Balkan Wars and the two world wars earned them an almost god-like reputation.



After World War II, the regiments were disbanded as part of the modernisation of the armed forces, save one unit that continues to exist in the capital. Its role is purely ceremonial. The evzones guard the Presidential Palace and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier around the clock. They raise the Greek flag at the Acropolis right after sunrise every Sunday, and lower it at sundown. They accompany the president on all his official visits abroad, welcome foreign leaders, and participate in two annual parades. Some represent their motherland in New York City’s annual Greek Independence Day parade, bringing tears of pride to the eyes of many Greek Americans.

