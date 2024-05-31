Previous
Craster Harbour Looking North Towards Dunstanburgh Castle (just visible on the left) by carolmw
Craster Harbour Looking North Towards Dunstanburgh Castle (just visible on the left)

31st May 2024 31st May 24

carol white

ace
@carolmw
Wylie ace
That would be challenging in high seas!
May 31st, 2024  
Karen ace
Impressive capture. I agree with Wylie - it would take some skill to get out of there in heavy weather conditions. But then again, people surely wouldn’t go out if the sea was too high.

It’s a fantastic photograph. Love the pov, with the sea-battered piers and seawall. The tidal highs and lows must be quite impressive. I wonder if that little ladder is still in use?
May 31st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful sea-view !
May 31st, 2024  
