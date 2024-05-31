Sign up
Previous
Photo 3924
Craster Harbour Looking North Towards Dunstanburgh Castle (just visible on the left)
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
3
1
carol white
ace
@carolmw
7300
photos
167
followers
98
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
reflections
,
coastline
,
boat
,
harbour
,
craster
,
sea-wall
,
north-sea
,
dunstanburgh-castle
Wylie
ace
That would be challenging in high seas!
May 31st, 2024
Karen
ace
Impressive capture. I agree with Wylie - it would take some skill to get out of there in heavy weather conditions. But then again, people surely wouldn’t go out if the sea was too high.
It’s a fantastic photograph. Love the pov, with the sea-battered piers and seawall. The tidal highs and lows must be quite impressive. I wonder if that little ladder is still in use?
May 31st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful sea-view !
May 31st, 2024
365 Project
close
