Previous
Photo 3926
The Lake,Northumberlandia
Thank you all for your kind thoughts on the 2nd, anninversary of John's passing.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
5
4
carol white
ace
@carolmw
7302
photos
167
followers
98
following
1075% complete
Tags
reflections
,
lake
,
swan
,
gorse
,
waterbird
,
northumberlandia
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful and serene composition
June 3rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful shot!
June 3rd, 2024
Fisher Family
Beautiful. Lovely colour and reflections - fav!
Ian
June 3rd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning, wonderful composition!
June 3rd, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
So beautiful
June 3rd, 2024
Ian