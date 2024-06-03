Previous
The Lake,Northumberlandia by carolmw
The Lake,Northumberlandia

Thank you all for your kind thoughts on the 2nd, anninversary of John's passing.
carol white

Corinne C ace
A beautiful and serene composition
June 3rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful shot!
June 3rd, 2024  
Fisher Family
Beautiful. Lovely colour and reflections - fav!

Ian
June 3rd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning, wonderful composition!
June 3rd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
So beautiful
June 3rd, 2024  
