Previous
Photo 3936
Brabham F1 Car,Silverstone Museum
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
museum
,
f1
,
racing-car
,
silverstone
,
brabham
Karen
ace
Great close-up shot. The front of the car reminds of the mouth of the beautiful whale shark.
June 17th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely close up
June 17th, 2024
